Twitter Showdown: US Navy Violates India’s EEZ Without Consent, Experts React | India News

NEW DELHI. In an unusually provocative move, the United States announced that it conducted operational patrols in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) this week, without deliberately seeking any prior consent, to assert its “rights and freedoms of navigation.”

The US Navy regularly conducts such patrols in the contentious South China Sea to challenge China’s aggressive territorial claims on its neighbors. But a provocative statement from similar patrols in India’s EEZ, as the United States seeks cooperation from India to strengthen “alliances and partnerships” to foster a “credible deterrence” against China in the Indo-Pacific, has called the attention here.

So far there has been no official response from India, but various maritime and defense experts reacted to the development on Twitter.

‘Unnecessary timing, puzzling move’

Most of India’s naval / security experts cite this statement from # 7thFleet as unnecessary – with military maneuvers not co… https://t.co/C87dPgOZm7 – Smita Sharma (mitSmita_Sharma) 1617961298000

Nothing in UNCLOS (which the United States has not even ratified) allows military activities in the EEZs of other nations. It is one of… https://t.co/k7BjdBYLtw – Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) 1617952469000

‘The move weakens QUAD’

Biden’s manager’s move to highlight an existing but generally downplayed disagreement with India over ‘freedom of navigation … https://t.co/wcTjWvuaOu – Shubhangi Sharma (tsItsShubhangi) 1617960213000

It also gives China an ‘I told you so’ moment. China has been warning India not to lower its guard when it arrived… https://t.co/vM7J0cmq68 – Shubhangi Sharma (tsItsShubhangi) 1617960646000

‘Indian law is not compatible with international law’

Nothing bad. They were 240 km away. International law clearly states that SEZ incl. contiguous areas are free for… https://t.co/qxyKl2TVHt – 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑾𝒐𝒍𝒇𝑷𝒂𝒄𝒌🔎 (@TheWolfpackIN) 1617945449000

‘Nothing to scandalize here’

For those who are outraged by USN’s FONOPS in India’s EEZ, there is nothing wrong here. FONOPS has been working for many… https://t.co/Z1mq3HBXjg – Prakash Gopal (@FathomsOne) 1617950237000

‘Biden’s son is engaged to China, therefore he harasses a friendly India’

2/2 mind you, they could have done this and silently relayed it to the Indian Navy. But no, they had to get a… https://t.co/bUgffoah7F – Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) 1617957448000

‘Press release issued to shame India’

You’re right, but the problem is why the US had to announce it through a press release, instead of just mentioning it on… https://t.co/rV2JeAag7A – 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑾𝒐𝒍𝒇𝑷𝒂𝒄𝒌🔎 (@TheWolfpackIN) 1617956222000

‘Bad enough rape, why advertise?’

There is irony here. While India ratified the UN Law of the Seas in 1995, the United States has not done so so far. For the 7th… https://t.co/EvEgp0WUFO – Arun Prakash (@ arunp2810) 1617948062000

‘The United States has done it to several nations before’

In the past, the US Navy has conducted operations of this type against treaty allies such as Japan, South Korea also due to “e… https://t.co/4xEMLxKTDR – 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑾𝒐𝒍𝒇𝑷𝒂𝒄𝒌🔎 (@TheWolfpackIN) 1617946082000

India regularly appears in the Pentagon’s freedom of navigation reports, this as of 2019. So do several US allies. And… https://t.co/P4Eljt3lXM – Dhruva Jaishankar (@d_jaishankar) 1617948278000

In 2019, the US Navy defied the maritime rules / laws of all South Asian nations (except Nepal and Bhutan ofc) https://t.co/FQZ2Pcd7H4 – 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑾𝒐𝒍𝒇𝑷𝒂𝒄𝒌🔎 (@TheWolfpackIN) 1617951436000

‘There is no need to make a mountain out of a molehill’

It is not necessary to do a mountain of mole hill. The US Navy carried out such operations in the Indian EEZ on a regular basis. This document from the US Navy. – 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑾𝒐𝒍𝒇𝑷𝒂𝒄𝒌🔎 (@TheWolfpackIN) 1617946875000

‘Will the PMO react?’

The US Navy conducts naval exercises near #Lakshadweep without the consent of India. Will @PMOIndia mind answering? Or it will … https://t.co/WZcejWgefT – Dipankar (@Dipankar_cpiml) 1617961556000

America giving mixed signals

Absolutely. Without a doubt, this is a bad form of a marine called a friend who, on the one hand, is doing a joint exercise in Ba… https://t.co/XmAkSXAy2g – Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) 1617957421000