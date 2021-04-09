Breaking News
Third Encounter: 2 Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in J & K’s Awantipora | India News

Rumita Patel
 |  Apr 9, 2021
AWANTIPORA: At least two unidentified terrorists were killed in an ongoing meeting of the security forces in Nowbugh in the Tral area of ​​the Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Tral Encounter Update: 01 more unidentified terrorist killed (02 in total). Operation in progress. More details to follow,” the Kashmir Area Police tweeted.

A meeting between terrorists and security forces began on Friday morning in Nowbugh in the Tral area of ​​Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Kashmir area police had previously reported in a tweet that police and security forces are carrying out the operation. More details are expected.
(With contributions from ANI)



