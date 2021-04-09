Third Encounter: 2 Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in J & K’s Awantipora | India News
AWANTIPORA: At least two unidentified terrorists were killed in an ongoing meeting of the security forces in Nowbugh in the Tral area of the Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Tral Encounter Update: 01 more unidentified terrorist killed (02 in total). Operation in progress. More details to follow,” the Kashmir Area Police tweeted.
A meeting between terrorists and security forces began on Friday morning in Nowbugh in the Tral area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Kashmir area police had previously reported in a tweet that police and security forces are carrying out the operation. More details are expected.
(With contributions from ANI)