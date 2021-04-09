Third Encounter: 2 Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in J & K’s Awantipora | India News

India Top Headlines

#TralEncounterUpdate: 01 plus #unidentified terrorist killed (total 02). # Operation in progress. More details should… https://t.co/xqRQKqXSaI – Kashmir Area Police (@KashmirPolice) 1617937325000

AWANTIPORA: At least two unidentified terrorists were killed in an ongoing meeting of the security forces in Nowbugh in the Tral area of ​​the Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.“Tral Encounter Update: 01 more unidentified terrorist killed (02 in total). Operation in progress. More details to follow,” the Kashmir Area Police tweeted.

A meeting between terrorists and security forces began on Friday morning in Nowbugh in the Tral area of ​​Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir area police had previously reported in a tweet that police and security forces are carrying out the operation. More details are expected.

(With contributions from ANI)