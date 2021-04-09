The shortage in congressional states is not about vaccines but about commitment: Ravi Shankar Prasad | India News
NEW DELHI: Hours after Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging “vaccine starvation” in the nation, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad it struck him down, claiming that the shortage in congressional states is not of vaccines but of compromise.
Gandhi, in his letter to the prime minister, demanded an immediate moratorium on exports of the Covid-19 vaccine and the opening of vaccination to “everyone who needs it.”
Fighting back, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote on Twitter: “Rahul Gandhi must know that the shortage in states governed by Congress is not vaccines, but a basic commitment to health care.”
“You should write letters to your party governments to stop their ‘vasooli’ (extortion) ventures and focus on administering the lakhs of vaccines they are sitting on,” he said.
India does not face a lack of vaccines, but Gandhi faces a “lack of attention,” Prasad said.
“Why hasn’t Rahul Gandhi been vaccinated yet? Is it an oversight or he doesn’t want it or has he already taken one on many of his undisclosed trips to foreign places but doesn’t want to reveal it?” sediment.
In his letter to Prime Minister Modi, Gandhi has also called for more voice from state governments in the procurement and distribution of vaccines.
It also called for a provision of direct income support for vulnerable sections amid the disastrous second wave of Covid-19 in India, as it extended its support to the vaccination program.
Gandhi also sought to expedite the approval of other vaccines in accordance with regulations and guidelines.
“After failing as a part-time politician, has Rahul Gandhi switched to full-time lobbying? First, he pressured the fighter jet companies by trying to derail India’s procurement program. Now he is pressuring pharmaceutical companies by applying for arbitrary approvals for vaccines, “said Prasad.
