Prince Philip: Three Royal Visits to India and a Tiger Controversy | India News

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 99 on Friday morning, made three memorable royal visits to India in his long years accompanying the monarch 94 years old. during his reign of nearly 69 years.

The UK’s oldest royal consort joined the Queen in India in 1961, 1983 and 1997, during which time she made an impression with her sense of humor, which often got him into controversy as well.

During his 1961 visit to India, he was photographed with the Queen and the Maharaja and Maharani of Jaipur with a dead eight-foot tiger that he had shot while hunting. It turned out to be the same year that he became president of the World Wildlife Fund UK.

He also shot a crocodile and a mountain sheep on that trip, but it was the photograph of the tiger that caused ripples around the world.

Later in life, he reinvented himself as an environmentalist and “champion of the natural world,” as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson referred to him in his tribute on Friday.

During Prince Philip’s last visit to India to mark the 50th anniversary of independence in 1997, he joined the Queen on a visit to Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab, where royalty deposited a commemorative wreath at the site associated with the General Dyer’s orders to open fire. at a great Baisakhi gathering in April 1919.

As someone known for his mistakes, his many infamous include his question about the death toll in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

“Two thousand? It wasn’t, was it,” he questioned, passing a plaque on the monument, which read, “This place is saturated with the blood of some two thousand Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims who were martyred in a non-combat. violent “.

“That’s wrong. I was in the Navy with Dyer’s son. That’s a bit of an exaggeration … it must include the wounded,” he is said to have said.

His other gaffes included a joke about Indian businessman Atul Patel during a reception at Buckingham Palace for hundreds of successful British Indians in 2009: “There are many members of your family tonight.”

Ten years earlier, while inspecting a factory in Edinburgh and came across an old-fashioned fuse box, he had said: “It looks as if it was installed by an Indian.”

It had become common practice for the UK media to regularly compile a list of the duke’s many mistakes, many of which were believed to have been made in a lighthearted vein.

Felipe was born on June 10, 1921 on the Greek island of Corfu, the youngest and only child of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg. That inheritance made him prince of Greece and Denmark, but the following year the family was expelled from Greece after a coup and a British warship took them to safety in Italy with baby Philip.

His childhood was turbulent and in 1930, when he was eight years old, his mother was admitted to a safe psychiatric facility after suffering a nervous breakdown, a story that was recently covered in the Netflix series ‘The Crown’.

When Philip left school in Scotland, Britain was on the brink of war with Germany and joined the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, the United Kingdom’s naval academy. He then served with distinction in WWII, seeing military action for the first time in the Indian Ocean.

When King George VI made an official visit to the naval academy in July 1939, Philip was commissioned to entertain his young daughters, the princesses Elizabeth, who would later become queen, and Margaret. It made an impression on Elizabeth, then 13, and the couple would later marry after dating through letters.

The former Prince of Greece and Denmark became a naturalized British subject, formally joined the Church of England and renounced his foreign titles. On his wedding day, November 20, 1947, he was appointed Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 26. The couple’s marriage was to last 73 years, during which the queen described it as her “strength and permanence,” and they had four children: the eldest and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. . He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

As the queen’s consort, his main role was to support his wife and he accompanied her extensively along with her own charities and royal patronages until her retirement from royal duties in 2017.

