India Top Headlines

PM Modi Releases Hindi Version of ‘Odisha Itihaas’ | India News

BHUBANESHWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the Hindi translation of ‘Odisha Itihaas’ on Friday. The book was written by a freedom fighter and chief prime minister of Odisha Harekrushna Mahatab.

“The history of Odisha represents the historical strength of the whole of India,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an event in New Delhi.

Modi praised the role of tribes in the country’s freedom movement. “There are countless stories of determination, sacrifice and chivalry from tribal communities. It was very difficult for the British rulers to enter their areas. The most important thing is to bring your story to the world. These stories must be documented and told to the future generation, “he added.

He said that the Paika rebellion, the Ganjam revolt to the Sambalpur struggle, the land of Odisha always gave new energy to the fire of the revolt against British rule. He remembered the great tribal leader of the Quit India Movement, Laxman Nayak. “Odisha is the whole picture of cultural diversity,” added the prime minister.

Recalling Mahtab’s contribution in the fight for freedom, Modi also pointed out that during the Emergency, Mahtab went to jail opposing the party under which he became prime minister. “He went to jail both for independence and for saving the country’s democracy,” he added.

Modi regretted the fact that many important events and stories of the freedom struggle could not be adequately presented to the country. He said that in the Indian tradition, history is not limited to kings and palaces. The story evolved with people over thousands of years, he added.

He asked to bring the story of Odisha and its greatness to all parts of the world. He called for making Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav a true popular movement and expressed that this campaign will lead to a flow of energy similar to that seen during the struggle for independence.

The book, available in hate and English so far, has been translated into Hindi by Shankarlal Purohit. Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Harekrushna Mahatab’s son and Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab were also present on the occasion.

Times of India