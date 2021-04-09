Maharashtra: 4 dead and some injured in a fire at a private hospital in Nagpur | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: At least four patients, including three men and one woman, died after a major fire broke out at a private hospital in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Friday night.However, another 28 patients, excluding 18 staff members, had a miraculous escape after a major fire that broke out in the Intensive Care Unit of a non-Covid ‘Well Treat Hospital’ located on the busy Amravati road in the area. of Wadi.

The incident occurred around 10:10 p.m. from the second floor of the hospital’s intensive care ward on the ground floor plus the four-story building.

ICICI Bank is located on the ground floor, while the first floor was occupied by Methodex System Pvt Ltd Office. The rest of the floors were occupied by the hospital, owned by Dr. Rahul Thaware.