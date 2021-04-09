Indian couple found dead in US after 4-year-old girl was seen crying | India News
MUMBAI: An Indian couple was found dead at their home in the United States after neighbors saw their four-year-old daughter crying alone on the balcony of their home, family sources said Friday.
Some US media outlets said the couple died of an apparent stabbing in their North Arlington apartment.
The husband allegedly stabbed and cut his wife in the abdomen as she tried unsuccessfully to fight him in their living room, according to a US media report.
The bodies of Balaji Bharat Rudrawar (32) and his wife Arati Balaji Rudrawar (30) were found in their apartment 21 Garden Terrace in the Riverview Gardens complex of the North Arlington district in New Jersey which has just over 15,000 inhabitants.
“The bodies were found on Wednesday after neighbors saw my granddaughter crying on the balcony and informed the local police that she then entered the house,” said Balaji’s father, Bharat Rudrawar.
Some local US newspapers cited a press release from the county attorney’s office saying that agents made their way inside the apartment and found the couple dead.
“Investigators were waiting for the coroner to determine the cause and circumstances of death, but confirmed that both victims had been stabbed,” the report says.
“The local police informed me of the tragedy on Thursday. There is still no clarity on the cause of death. The US police said they will share the findings of the autopsy report,” Rudrawar said.
“My daughter-in-law was seven months pregnant,” he said. “We had been at their house and we were planning another trip to the United States to be with them again,” he said.
“I am not aware of any possible motive. They were a happy family and had lovely neighbors,” he said when asked if he suspected a crime had occurred.
“The US authorities informed me that it will take at least 8-10 days for the bodies to reach India after the necessary formalities,” he said.
“My granddaughter is now with a friend of my son. She had several friends in the local Indian community, which has 60 percent of the population in New Jersey,” she said.
Balaji Rudrawar, an IT professional from Ambajogai in Maharashtra’s Beed district, moved with his wife to the United States in August 2015 after getting married in December 2014, said his father, a businessman from Temple City, about 500 km from Mumbai.
While Balaji worked there for a prominent Indian information technology company, his wife was a homemaker, Rudrawar said.
