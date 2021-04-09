India Top Headlines

India to Review Covid-19 Vaccines After Blood Clot Warning: Report | India News

A panel of government experts is investigating any domestic cases of blood clotting, even mild ones, as a side effect of the two Covid-19 vaccines being administered in India, a media report said on Friday, citing two people aware of the developing.

India is currently administering AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute and under the Covishield brand, and an injection developed by Bharat Biotech called Covaxin.

The review comes after Europe’s drug regulator said Wednesday that it found a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clotting problems in adults who had received the injection, although it added that the benefits of the vaccine they still outweigh the risks.

India is relying on vaccines to help contain a record surge in cases in its second wave. The country reported 126,789 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

“We are looking at the side effects of blood clots that have been seen in people who received Covishield and Covaxin, even if it was a mild case,” a source told Mint, adding that a report on it is likely to be ready. next week.

Following the announcement from Europe, several countries have announced restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in younger people.

