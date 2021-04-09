India Top Headlines

In UP, the earthwork used to make laddoos for voters | India News

MEERUT: With Uttar Pradesh’s four-phase panchayat elections scheduled to begin on April 15, candidates are implementing novel strategies to attract voters.

A video has gone viral in which a candidate and his supporters went to the extreme of using a heavy earthmoving machine and shovels to mix ingredients to prepare laddoos that will be distributed to voters. Police have singled out 10 for violating the model code of conduct.

The incident occurred in the village of Gauspur in Baghpat. The town has 3,500 votes. According to Baghpat circle officer Anuj Mishra, “Investigations have revealed that Mohammad Jabbar, a candidate for the post of gram pradhan, along with his supporters, had made a lot of candy and diggers and shovels for making laddoos. Jabbar and his nine associates have been booked. ”

While the survey contender was unavailable for comment, some villagers said that the use of an earthmoving to do laddoos was intended to make video footage of the activity viral. Aslam Mohammad, a villager, said: “The amount was not as much as you can see in the video. But the whole idea and the associates honored them among the villagers, which is a violation of the model code of conduct. A video has also come to our attention, in which he has displayed an activity that was quite hilarious and in a short time, the video had gone viral ”.

This comes days after another would-be pradhan was caught in an Amroha village with 100 kg of rasgullas. He distributed the packages to the voters. In the four-phase elections for 60,000 gram panchayats in the state, Baghpat will go to the polls in the second phase on April 19. The nomination papers are currently being filed.

