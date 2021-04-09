India Top Headlines

Doctors continue vaccination campaign against Covid in Maoist belts hit by violence | India News

It is a village of just over 300 inhabitants and around 60 are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. But every time Dr. Bhuneshwar Warma has to leave for Chameli in Chhattisgarh, he knows that government vehicles can only go so far.

“You have to cover about 5 km of hills. Older people who can walk can come to us. But we have to go to those who cannot, ”said Warma, posted in Palnar, about 35 km from Dantewada. “The government has given us buses. Where buses can’t go, we have a little Tata Magic. Where that can’t go, we walk: through mountains, across rivers, with our vaccine cold storage equipment. ”

The vaccination campaign every day is from 9 a.m. M. At 5 p. M. But health workers have to leave at dawn in order to reach remote areas. And as long as there are people in line, they do not close for the day.

The vaccination campaign in the Maoist belts of Chhattisgarh is challenging for many reasons. The dividing lines between “state” and “Maoist” peoples are clearly drawn. The shadow of violence looms over every day and the terrain is tough, awareness is low, and some areas just aren’t on the grid.

“In the Naxal areas, 70-80% do not go to primary health centers for Covid-19 vaccination. Even for routine immunization of children, they never go. Only if we go to the inland areas is vaccination coverage possible, ”said a government doctor in a ‘red light district’.

The notification from the Center says that Chhattisgarh has 14 districts where Maoists are active, half of the 28 districts in the state. Of the 33 lakh doses of vaccine administered in the state, around 12.6 lakh have been administered in the red belt. Because these areas have been isolated, consciousness has been low.

“A lot of people think they don’t need vaccines. They say that if it had been such a dangerous epidemic, village after village would have been wiped out, ”said Dr. Dorpa Orchha, a government doctor and first from the Abujhmadia indigenous community.

