Covid Rise: Railways Says No Plans to Stop or Reduce Train Services | India News

NEW DELHI: Railways said on Friday there is no plan to reduce or stop train services and assured passengers that the trains will be provided on demand amid reports of migrant workers rushing home, which remember the days after the closure caused by the coronavirus.

Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma assured passengers that there is no shortage of trains and that the railways are ready to put them into service on short notice.

“There is no plan to reduce or stop train services. We will run as many services as necessary. There is no cause for alarm. We can run trains immediately on demand if there is a rush. This rush is normal during the summer season and already we have announced trains to clear the rush, “he said at a news conference.

With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise, a sudden increase in passenger movement was reported at train stations across the country. Many travelers, speaking to the media, said that fear of an impending blockade was the reason behind their trips.

“There is no shortage of trains for those who want to travel. I assure everyone that the trains will be provided on demand,” Sharma said.

The president of the Railway Board also ruled out the need for a negative Covid certificate to travel by train.

He said the railways have yet to receive any communication from Maharashtra to stop or reduce the movement of trains in light of the growing number of coronavirus cases.

