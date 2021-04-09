India Top Headlines

Compensation Deposit for Indian Fishermen Killed by Italian Marines: SC Tells Center | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Center to deposit into its account the compensation awarded by Italy for the relatives of two Indian fishermen killed by Italian marines off the coast of Kerala in February 2012.

A bank of the Chief Justice SA Bobde and judges AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that the higher court will disburse compensation to the relatives of the dead fishermen.

He said that after a week of deposit of the compensation amount in his account, the higher court will hear the Center’s request for the closure of the case against the Italian marines.

The high court listed the request to close the criminal trial against the Italian marines on April 19.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India (CJI) SA Bobde told SG Mehta: “We wish the government has brought up other cases in other cases listed before us as soon as possible.” SG said: “It depends on which ministry is involved in a case!”

The Center had proposed to the Supreme Court to request the closure of judicial proceedings in India against two Italian marines accused of killing two Indian fishermen off the coast of Kerala.

The Center had said that it had accepted the recent ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague which held that India is entitled to obtain compensation in the case, but cannot prosecute the Marines due to the official immunity of the that they enjoy.

In February 2012, India accused two Italian marines, Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre, aboard the MV Enrica Lexie, an Italian-flagged oil tanker, of killing two Indian fishermen who were on a fishing boat.

In its request presented in the pending case, the Center told the higher court: “The applicant declares and maintains that the Republic of India has made the decision to accept and abide by the award rendered by said tribunal that would be related to the Continuity of the present process before this Court “.

(With inputs from agencies)

Times of India