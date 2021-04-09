India Top Headlines

CBI questions the ACP cited by Param Bir as possible witness | India News

NEW DELHI: It emerged that the CBI questioned a Mumbai police ACP who was cited as a potential witness by former police commissioner Param Bir Singh in his complaint alleging a 100 million rupee extortion offer from of former Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh, reports Rajshekhar Jha.

Singh has mentioned talks with ACP Sanjay Patil, who reportedly details the number of bars in Mumbai and the money extorted from them per month. Patil is a key figure in the entire saga and much depends on the outcome of her questioning, sources said.

Within 72 hours of filing a complaint in connection with the Bombay HC order to investigate Singh’s corruption allegations, it was learned that CBI interrogated and recorded the statements of at least four people as of Thursday.

As TOI first reported, the agency first recorded Singh’s statement on Wednesday. The agency also questioned him on Thursday. The CBI also recorded the statement of Patil, whom Singh had mentioned in his complaint and cited interactions with him. The other two are API Sachin Waze and whistleblower Jaishri Patil. Singh and Waze are known to have stood firm in their earlier statements. The first reiterated and detailed more what he said in his complaint and it was learned that the “encounter police” maintained his statement before the NIA.

Reference page