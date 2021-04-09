India Top Headlines

Babul Supriyo faces off against Didi mantri at the Kolkata Film Center | India News

CALCUTTA: While the lens will be on Trinamool party loyalties as 44 Bengal seats go to the polls today, it will also test how much Bengal’s upper and middle class bhadralok population has warmed to the BJP who Until two years ago, it was considered strange in most Bengali households.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo takes on TMC Heavyweight Minister Aroop Biswas in Tollygunge, the center of Tollywood, the local film industry, making her the top billing in this round.

Seven ministers, including heavyweights such as Partha Chatterjee and Biswas, Assembly President Biman Banerjee, Supriyo, and prominent Tollywood stars (such as Srabonti, Payal Sarkar, Lovely Maitra, and Yash Dasgupta) seek the choice of constituencies in the south. from Calcutta and its surroundings.

Add some of the seats across the Hooghly to the mix, such as Domjur (former Trinamool minister Rajib Banerjee is seeking re-election here, but with a BJP ticket), Uttarpara (popular screen personality Kanchan Mallick is Trinamool’s candidate), Shibpur (former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary is competing on a Trinamool ticket), and Chinsurah (where BJP MP Locket Chatterjee is now a Vidhan Sabha candidate), and has a round with the highest proportion of VIP politicians and celebrities competing in elections.

Kasba and, moreover, Jadavpur, with stable left support base pockets, are seats where the competition can end three-way. And the city’s southern suburbs, places like Sonarpur, will prove how much the BJP has been able to make a dent in Trinamool’s lower-middle-class suburban base of support.

Trinamool in 2019 led in most of these southern Kolkata pockets (the two Behala seats, Tollygunge, Jadavpur, Kasba and the two Sonarpur seats) and managed to get over 40% of the vote. But the BJP also crossed the 30% mark in several of these districts (Kasba, Behala and the Sonarpur seats), which shows how close it was to the Trinamool.

What also makes this round fascinating is the fact that all sectors of the state’s electorate, both the urban classes (upper, middle and lower) and the suburban electorate, both Hindu and Muslim farmers, both Bengali and other groups Linguistics (Punjabis, Gujaratis), Native Malayalis, Tamils, Biharis and Uttar Pradesh) and both the upper castes and the programmed castes, has a significant presence in many of these constituencies.

These groups bring into play all the issues that politicians have insisted on: the ‘idea of ​​Bengal’, the need for industries and jobs, the fight for farmland, corruption in lower-level governance and even the Tollywood Artists and Artists Rights. technical, which makes this round essential for all parties. Winning Bengal without winning this round will blank the claim that the winner is truly representative of the Bengal electorate, however much their majority in the assembly is.

This round also has one seat with the highest female gender ratio in Bengal: Jadavpur (1,068 voters for every 1,000 male voters). Five other seats, Behala (west), Tollygunge, Behala (east) and Sonarpur (both north and south), also have distinctly positive female gender ratios, making Trinamool campaign managers hopeful. of reaping the “gender dividend” from the party “Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay Campaign” centered on CM Mamata Banerjee.

Reference page