India Top Headlines

Ad hoc judges will not fill regular HC: SC | India News

On Thursday, the CS finalized its opinion on the recall of retired high court judges to serve ad hoc for a fixed term to help clear the huge backlog of cases, but said the resumption of former HC judges would not replace the regular vacancies in an HC. reports Dhananjay Mahapatra.

A CJI SA Bobde tribunal and judges Sanjay K Kaul and Surya Kant asked additional attorney general Rupinder Singh Suri to submit an affidavit detailing the Center’s opinion on how to shorten the procedure for the appointment of ad hoc judges.

Article 224A of the Constitution provides that “the president of the Supreme Court of a HC of any state may, at any time, with the prior consent of the President, request any person who has held the position of judge of that court or of any another CH to sit down and act as a judge for the HC of that state. ”

After a debate on the procedure, the court was of the opinion that the appointments could not be left solely in the hands of the HC CJ and the president, and that the SC collegiate would have to keep informed for the employment of retired judges.

Original source