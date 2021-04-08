India Top Headlines

Why are we getting low doses of vaccines ?, asks Maharashtra health minister | India News

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope put the Center on the docks on Thursday when he asked why the country’s worst-hit Covid-19 state is not being assigned vaccine doses commensurate with its requirements.

The state minister said that Maharashtra needs at least 1.6 crore of Covid-19 vaccine doses per month, but the Center has only allocated 7.5 lakh of vaccine doses. The minister said that the Center is not helping Maharashtra as much as it should.

“According to the latest vaccine release order from the Center, Maharashtra received only 7.5 lakh doses of vaccine. While Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, etc. have received many more vaccines than Maharashtra,” said Tope training. their weapons. in the central government.

Tope said he spoke with the Union’s health minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, immediately after the vaccination order was received and raised “the issue of discrimination.”

“We have the highest number of active patients, positivity and death rate with a population of 12 million rupees. Why do we receive so few vaccinations?” said the state health minister.

Tope further said that Dr. Vardhan assured him that corrections will be made soon.

“We are still waiting. We want vaccine doses of Rs 1.6 million per month and 40 lakh per week because we are vaccinating 6 lakh people every day,” Tope said.

Original source