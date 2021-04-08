India Top Headlines

Vaccine Stocks Only for 3-4 Days, Say 10 States | India News

At a time when Covid cases are on the rise in the country, about 10 states are facing declining vaccine stocks.

While Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed the vaccination campaign stop in Gondia district (it was left with only 20 doses) or decreased in Yavatmal, Akola, Buldhana and Washim, another nine states: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP , Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and West Bengal: they have stocks that will last 3-4 days. This has affected plans to increase vaccination.

Many of these states expect the doses to arrive soon and have been pushing the Center to restock.

While Odisha received the hint that he would receive a 3.49 lakh dose of Covishield after April 15, the additional chief secretary of state (health) Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra wrote to the union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, on Tuesday, requesting a immediate supply of 15 lakh to 20 lakh dose of Covishield. . With only 6.5 lakh doses in stock, Odisha can vaccinate people for three more days.

Andhra Pradesh faces a similar situation. While its next big shipment, 10.8 lakh dose, is expected around April 15, the state can vaccinate people for 3-4 more days.

West Bengal is also not sure that stocks will be replenished. After the vaccination on Wednesday, he has about 12 lakhs of doses left.

UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said there is no shortage of vaccines. However, the current stock – 12.33 lakh dose – would last around 3-4 days. Punjab’s existing stock of around 5 lakh doses would make the vaccination campaign go on for about 4 more days. The state has raised a demand for around 15 lakh doses.

The situation is similar in Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand.

The shortage has also affected plans to increase vaccination in many states. Rajasthan had increased his vaccination to 5 lakh per day on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, his plan to vaccinate 7 lakhs a day has hit a snag. In Tamil Nadu, the 18 lakh dose reserve will last for about six days.

