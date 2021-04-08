India Top Headlines

To create ‘anti-Romeo’ squads in Bengal: Yogi Adityanath | India News

CHANDITALA (HOOGHLY): Uttar Pradesh’s CM Yogi Adityanath assured Bengal voters on Thursday that the BJP would establish UP-like “anti-Romeo squads” in the state if the party were elected to office.

“Women and daughters are not safe in Bengal. Trinamool-backed Romeos make lewd remarks when girls go to school. These Romeos get the indulgence of the ruling party. The BJP government will create anti-Romeo squads and put each of these Romeos behind bars, ”Adityanath said at a BJP rally in Chanditala de Hooghly.

UP anti-Romeo squads had faced severe criticism for imposing “punishment” – forcing them to do sit-ups in public or shave their heads – until the Allahabad HC Lucknow bank ordered UP police to follow the book. of rules. There were frequent reports of these teams targeting couples in a consensual relationship.

The UP CM, aware of the follow-up of the Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee among women voters, promised several plans targeting women. “The BJP government will guarantee free education for girls from KG to PG. The government will also guarantee free rides for women on public transport, ”said the UP prime minister.

Mamata would also start singing “Jai Shri Ram” after the assembly’s poll results on May 2, Adityanath said.

