The supply of vaccines to other countries will continue: Government | India News

NEW DELHI: The government reiterated Thursday that its supply of Made in India vaccines to other countries will continue despite the increasing number of cases in the country.

“The supply of Made in India vaccines will continue, taking into account our national requirements,” said Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesman.

Bagchi also said that “there is no ban on the export of vaccines.”

India has exported many millions of doses to many different countries around the world as part of its “Vaccine Maitri” initiative.

The export of vaccines has been criticized recently due to the second wave of Covid cases in the country and states such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand claim the Center’s vaccine supply shortage.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan responded to these claims on Wednesday and also today, saying there is no shortage of vaccines anywhere in the country.

