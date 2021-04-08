India Top Headlines

Task: Unmanned mission can happen without desi sat relay; Isro can use foreign sat | India News

NEW DELHI: Isro, which has dedicated the majority of its resources to ensuring that the unmanned mission as part of the Gaganyaan program takes off this year as announced in the union’s budget, is confident of a December launch, even as work on some systems is still ongoing.

And, the agency can go ahead with the unmanned mission without the indigenous data relay satellite and some aspects of human classification of the systems. But both will be ready long before the humans are released.

The Gaganyaan Advisory Council (GAC) that met recently also advised Isro not to delay the unmanned mission. GAC, the main panel on Gaganyaan is made up of people from various departments of Isro, academia, industry, army, navy, IAF, Coast Guard, DRDO, DST, IISc, IIT-Bombay, all other stakeholders, including astronaut Rakesh Sharma , who are contributing to the mission and involved in operations.

Isro President K Sivan told TOI: “The GAC met at the end of March and informed us unanimously that the first unmanned mission should take place as soon as possible as it would provide us with crucial information for the manned mission. The relay satellite is necessary for Gaganyaan, but in case it is not ready by the time we launch the unmanned mission, we can use another satellite. We are looking to link with some other agency. But by the time the manned mission happens, we will have ours. ”

The data relay satellite – Indian Data Relay Satellite System (IDRSS) – belongs to the 2,000 kg class that the GSLV will need for its launch to GEO. According to Isro’s plans, Gaganyaan will be the first beneficiary of the IDRSS, which will later also be used for space-to-space monitoring and communication of all space assets.

“Tracking and communicating with any spacecraft will require a network of ground stations that will use the relay satellite to stay in contact with the spacecraft to ensure continuous monitoring of all aspects of the spacecraft, including its trajectory. At any given point, during launch and even when the Gaganyaan spacecraft is in orbit, at least one ground station must be able to see it. But with the current network that will not be possible, and that is where the relay satellite comes into play, ”explained another high-level scientist.

Additionally, Sivan said that the first unmanned mission will demonstrate all the key systems designed and developed for Gaganyaan in order to give the agency time to make any changes that may arise prior to the manned mission.

“… For example, the launch vehicle has a new configuration with CES (crew exhaust system) on top, which will fly for the first time. The characterization of the vehicle, the communication in orbit, the thermal management and the protection system during re-entry, the control and guidance until the moment we land and the recovery process when landing will all be tested, ”said Sivan.

He said the human qualification process was ongoing and the core stage testing is nearing completion. “Solid engine tests are planned before the first unmanned mission, cryogenic stage tests are underway. The GLSV will have a largely human classification, ergonomic features, etc., but it will be fully ready before the manned mission, “said Sivan.

Times of India