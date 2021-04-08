India Top Headlines

S Jaishankar discusses regional situation and international issues with Eritrea EAM in New Delhi | India News

NEW DELHI: Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met with his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed on Thursday, where the two leaders discussed issues of the regional situation as well as international issues.

Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared the news of the development on his official Twitter account.

“EAM @DrSJaishankar welcomes His Excellency Mr. Osman Saleh Mohammed, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Eritrea,” Bagchi tweeted.

Jaishankar reported that he had “useful discussions” with Osman Saleh.

“Useful discussions with FM Dr. Osman Saleh Mohammed from Eritrea. They explored possibilities for cooperation in renewable energy, tele-education, capacity building, health, mining and maritime security. They discussed the regional situation and international issues,” the Indian EAM tweeted.

Eritrea is part of the Horn of Africa, the northeast region of Africa. The Horn comprises Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Somalia.

The Horn of Africa has been at the center of global attention for several decades due to protracted armed conflicts, severe food crises and large-scale displacement.

Africa is critical to the security of India, especially the Horn of Africa region, due to its proximity to India. The Indian Ocean region and Africa are central to India’s foreign policy.

India has traditionally engaged with African nations through its soft power initiatives.

Furthermore, China’s geopolitical interest in the Horn is growing over the past decade with the regular deployment of naval units to combat piracy in the Gulf of Aden.

With a signed agreement, Beijing has secured the rights to a base in Djibouti. Djibouti could become another “pearl necklace” of Chinese military alliances and assets that surround India, including Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

Times of India