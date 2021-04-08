India Top Headlines

Rs 1.5 million found in air conditioning from Sachin Waze company: NIA | India News

MUMBAI: The NIA alleged in special court on Wednesday that Mansukh Hiran was an accomplice (in the bomb scare case) and had been eliminated. Seeking four additional days of custody of Sachin Waze to complete the investigation, the NIA also said that he and others hatched the conspiracy to remove Hiran on March 2-3.

The NIA also said that Rs 1.5 million was found in an Axis Bank account in the name of a company that Waze filed. The agency further said that investigations revealed that in the recent past, it had even given a total of around 76 lakh rupees to an accomplice. This was allegedly revealed in the accomplice’s statement, the NIA said.

Additional Attorney General Anil Singh claimed that the NIA wanted to find out the source of all this money and find out if Waze was extorting money for itself or others. The NIA also wanted to know how an officer at the Waze level could have so much money. Special Judge Prashant R Sitre sent Waze into NIA custody until April 9.

The NIA further said it wanted to find out how the jelly bars (planted in the Scorpio outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani) were obtained, who financed them, and if the money from Waze was used to acquire them. The NIA argued that there was a deep-seated terrorist conspiracy and wanted to find out why it was planned. He also said he wanted to know if a financial angle was involved and who the other defendants were involved. He also said that Waze had eight high-end vehicles. The NIA told the court that it needed more time to dig up the cash trail and that other items needed to be recovered. He said that since Waze was a police officer, he was aware of his legal rights and was evading the investigation.

