PM Modi takes second dose of Covid vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi | India News

India Top Headlines

I received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is one of the few ways we have to defeat… https://t.co/rRoj8FWnPh – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1617846528000

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday. The prime minister took his first dose of the locally developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin on March 1.By sharing the news on his social media account, Prime Minister Modi encouraged people to get vaccinated and defeat the virus.

The two nurses who administered the Covid-19 vaccine to PM Modi are: P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab. Niveda also participated in the administration of the first injection on March 1.

After administering the second dose, Sister Niveda said that she had a second chance to meet the prime minister and was able to speak with him.

Coronavirus: Live Updates

Sister Nisha, who met the Prime Minister for the first time today, said it was a memorable moment for her.

In the third phase, India opens the vaccine to everyone over 45

On Wednesday, India entered the third phase of the vaccination campaign for all people over 45 years of age. India had started its coronavirus vaccination campaign on January 16 by prioritizing healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase.

In the second phase, the vaccination campaign was open to all older adults (older than 60 years) and people 45 years of age or older with comorbidities.

Meanwhile, in an effort to make the vaccine more accessible, the government also allowed Covid vaccination in workplaces starting April 11.

India, the fastest Covid-19 vaccination country in the world

As of Thursday, India has administered more than 9 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine across the country and has also been ranked as the fastest vaccinated country in the world with a daily average of 30,93,861 doses of vaccine, he said. on Wednesday the Union Ministry of Health.

With a daily average of 30.93,861 doses of vaccines, India outperformed the United States, which vaccinates 30.93 lakh people per day on average. The United States had started its vaccination campaign on December 21, 2020, more than a month before India.

India recorded 1,15,736 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic early last year, bringing the overall count to 12,801,785 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health. The country currently has 843,473 active cases.

(With inputs from agencies)