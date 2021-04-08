PM Modi takes second dose of Covaxin | India News

India Top Headlines

I received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is one of the few ways we have to defeat… https://t.co/rRoj8FWnPh – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1617846528000

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday. The prime minister took his first division from Covaxin on March 1.By sharing the news on his social media account, the prime minister encouraged people to get vaccinated and defeat the virus.

The two nurses who administered the Covid-19 vaccine to PM Modi are: P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.