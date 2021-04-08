India Top Headlines

Maoists release CRPF jawan after five days | India News

RAIPUR: After five days in Maoist captivity, CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas went free on Thursday night. The insurgents released him deep in the South Bastar forests in Chhattisgarh, some 20-22 km from the ambush site where 22 soldiers, including some of Manhas’ colleagues, were martyred on April 3.

It was an unconditional release. The kidnapped CRPF command was handed over to social worker Dharampal Saini, tribal leader Telam Boraiya, Sukmati Hakka, Murtunda sarpanch in Bijapur and Rudra Khare, a retired teacher, who were the emissaries for their release, an official said.

The commando family was overwhelmed with joy. “I have received official communication of his safe return. He is in good health. Today is the happiest day of my life. I always hoped for his return, ”said his wife, Meenu.

Interior Minister Amit Shah spoke by phone with Rakeshwar Manhas and his relatives and asked them about their well-being. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and State Interior Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu also expressed their happiness for the release of the command and thanked the interlocutors and officials who made it possible. Manhas was released around 4.30pm.

He did not speak to reporters and was taken directly to the hospital. Videos of the launch show armed Maoists untying the ropes that bind their arms as villagers watch. They took him to the Tarrem camp, 8 km from the Tekulguda ambush site, and then transferred him to the field hospital in Basaguda because he suffered from weakness and dehydration.

Local reporters Ganesh Mishra and Mukesh Chandrakar, who were among the interlocutors, said: “The Maoists had told us that unless the state government sent a team of interlocutors, they would not release it. We contacted Bastar Range IG P ​​Sundarraj and formed a team of social workers. Then we received a call from the Maoists on April 5 and they asked us to contact Junnaguda. ”

The team was taken 15 kilometers deep into the forest from Junnaguda, where Manhas was released.

Times of India