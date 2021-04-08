India Top Headlines

Mamata Banerjee again skips the Covid-19 meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee again skipped the Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, reflecting the apparent rift between the two leaders amid an eventful campaign for elections in the state.

The meeting, which was conducted via video conference, was attended by West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

Sources close to the prime minister said that she did not attend the meeting because she was busy campaigning before the fourth phase of the assembly elections.

This is not the first time that the West Bengal prime minister has not attended a meeting called by the Center.

In recent years, the West Bengal prime minister has repeatedly missed meetings called by Niti Aayog.

Banerjee had skipped the chief ministers meeting chaired by the prime minister on March 17 because of the increasing cases of Covid-19 and the vaccination campaign.

Sources in the Trinamool Congress had said at the time that the West Bengal chief minister was unable to attend the meeting because she had scheduled election meetings.

Earlier on January 23, Banerjee did not deliver his speech “in protest” at an event at the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata to mark the 125th birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after the slogans ‘Jai Shree Ram’ were raised when she was invited to speak.

He later said that “the government program should have some dignity” and that “it is not fair to insult someone you have invited.” The event was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The head of TMC did not participate in NITI Aayog in June 2019. Before the meeting, she wrote to the Prime Minister that “NITI Aaayog has no financial powers and the power to support state plans, it is useless for me to attend the meeting” . .

He also skipped the NITI Aayog meeting on June 11, 2018, while visiting North Bengal for management review meetings.

Prime Minister Modi and the Chief Minister of West Bengal have strongly addressed each other during the West Bengal elections. The fourth phase of voting will take place on April 10.

