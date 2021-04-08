India Top Headlines

Karnataka imposes crown curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in 8 cities starting April 10 | India News

BENGALURU: Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested to state governments the option of imposing a “Crown curfew” to remind people of the continuing danger looming due to the pandemic, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that same in 10 cities of the state.

In announcing the curfew, Yediyurappa said: “In order to control the growing number of Covid-19 cases, the government is imposing the Corona curfew in 8 cities between 10 pm and 5 am. The curfew will be in effect for a period of 10 days, starting on April 10. It will end on April 20. ”

Cities that will be under curfew will include Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Mangaluru, Udupi, and Manipal.

Yediyurappa reminded people that the curfew was being applied on a “trial basis” and will be expanded to the entire state, if people do not cooperate by maintaining social distance and wearing masks.

“For now, these 8 cities and towns will see a curfew. But if cases are not controlled and people do not cooperate, we may be forced to extend it to other cities and the entire state, “he said.

Yediyurappa said the movement of commodities and other important services will be allowed to function.

Expanding on the issue further, Health Minister K Sudhakar said the government will not create any problems for travelers entering and leaving these cities.

“There will be no problems for commuters and commuters on interdistrict and interstate travel. The curfew is being imposed only for those non-essential services and commercial establishments that remain open beyond 10 at night ”, he said.

Sudhakar added that these include hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars that will have to close after 10pm.

In other decisions, the government has also said it will follow the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and embark on the special vaccination campaign, Tikka Utsav, from April 11-14.

Original source