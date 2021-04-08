India Top Headlines

India is doing whatever it takes to achieve net zero emissions: Kerry | India News

NEW DELHI: To end the intense speculation that US special envoy John Kerry was in India to pressure the Indian government to make a pledge of ‘net zero’, Kerry said Thursday that it was not his message. to the government and that India was doing all of that. it is necessary to achieve such a result.

“That was not my message with the Prime Minister. Understand the challenge. It would be great if India wanted to say that, but I don’t think it is an absolute requirement. India is doing everything it has to do to get us there (to “net zero”). India has a plan at the moment for 450 GW. If 450 GW of renewable energy is put into operation, India would be one of the few nations that would help keep 1.5 degrees alive, “he said.

When asked about his comments that he was forming a consortium to fund India’s renewable energy ambitions, Kerry said Modi’s goal of getting 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 was “fantastic, powerful.”

“We want to make sure that we can help achieve that goal, that’s part of our partnership.” Speaking to a group of journalists, he added: “What is more important than making a promise are actual actions now from 2020-2030. Our challenge over the coming months is to get more people involved in the 2020-2030 decade. That is what President Biden is trying to do with the summit he is organizing, where he is asking nations to increase their ambitions. ”

He said there are many countries that would be willing to invest in India’s green energy ambitions “if the right investment conditions exist.”

He said: “The agreement in our discussion yesterday (is that) we intend to work very closely with India, focusing on technology and financing.” The UAE, he said, is one of the countries India is already working with and interested in doing more.

“I have also spoken with other countries, some in Europe, some in our continent who are prepared to present themselves.” “We need to work out some of the details with the Modi government. We have already started it and will continue for the next few weeks. Time is running in Glasgow (COP 26) and 2030, ”said the envoy.

Meanwhile, giving an official reading of Kerry’s visit, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “Given our complementary strengths, the Prime Minister and Special Envoy Kerry agreed to collaborate on a 2030 Agenda, with a focus on the clean and green energy through improving the availability of the climate finance, building resilient infrastructure, energy storage and green hydrogen. ”

