India Top Headlines

I cannot imagine any period in the last 4 centuries without the influence of Guru Tegh Bahadur: PM Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that the period of Indian history in the past four centuries cannot be imagined without the influence of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru.

The Prime Minister spoke during a High Level Committee (HLC) meeting to mark the 400th anniversary of the birth of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur (Prakash Purab), through a video conference that was chaired by him.

“In the past four centuries, there is no period in India that we can imagine without the influence of Guru Teg Bahadur ji! As the ninth Guru, we all draw inspiration from him,” he said.

“From Guru Nanak Dev Ji to Guru Teg Bahadur Ji and then Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the Sikh Guru tradition is a philosophy of life complete in itself,” the prime minister added.

The Prime Minister said that the Indians should bring the life and teachings of Guru Tegbahadur ji, as well as the entire tradition of Guru to the world.

In addition to the Prime Minister and Home Minister, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha President Om Birla and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, along with opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister Punjab captain Amarinder Singh also participated in the virtual meeting. According to an official statement, the HLC was constituted by the Government of the Union on October 24, 2020, to approve policies, plans and programs related to the commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the birth of Guru Tegh Bahadur along with the supervision of the events.

The HLC has 70 members, including the prime minister as president.

Reference page