Euphoric and Memorable Moment, Nurses Say After Administering Second Covid-19 Jab to PM Modi | India News

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his second dose of # COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today.PM Modi re… https://t.co/UGLUN0apUu – ANI (@ANI) 1617850072000

NEW DELHI: Sister Nisha Sharma, the nurse who administered the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said it was a memorable moment for her to meet the Prime Minister and vaccinate him.Sister Sharma is from Sangroor of Punjab.P Niveda, who had administered the first blow to the PM, assisted Sharma with the second.“I am the vaccinator who gave the PM the first dose of the vaccine. Today, I had another opportunity to meet him and vaccinate him a second time. I was euphoric,” said Niveda.“He spoke to us and we even clicked on photos with him,” he added.

PM Modi took his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Thursday morning.

“I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is one of the few ways we have to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get the shot soon,” PM Modi tweeted.

The prime minister took his first dose of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech on March 1.

India, in a historic achievement, has vaccinated more than 9 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine so far.

Prime Minister Modi marked the first phase of the pan-India launch of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign on January 16.