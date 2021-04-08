India Top Headlines

‘Dirty politics’ to destabilize the Maharashtra government: Sanjay Raut | India News

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed on Thursday that a “dirty policy” was being pursued to destabilize the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA) in Maharashtra and stated that such attempts will not be successful.

Raut’s remarks came a day after suspended police officer Sachin Waze in a letter claimed that former state Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh had demanded Rs 2 million from him to continue his service in the Mumbai police and another Minister, Anil Parab, asked him to raise money from contractors.

Waze was arrested last month by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in South Mumbai and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Parab, a Shiv Sena leader, rejected Waze’s claims on Wednesday and said he was ready to face any investigation into the allegations. He swore on behalf of the High Seine Balasaheb Thackeray and claimed that he has done nothing wrong.

Speaking to reporters here Thursday, Raut said there is a new trend for defendants to write letters in jail.

“Never before has the country seen dirty politics carried out in this way, such as allowing the murder of characters using investigative agencies and information technology cells of political parties, and letters from defendants locked up in the jail, “said member Rajya Sabha.

Raut said that attempts to weaken and destabilize the MVA government “will not be successful.”

“I know Anil Parab. He is a staunch Shiv Sainik and will never swear badly on behalf of Balasaheb Thackeray,” Raut said.

The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress share power in Maharashtra.

