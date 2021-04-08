India Top Headlines

Cumulative Number of Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in India Exceeds Rs 9.40 Crore | India News

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded Rs 9.40 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 9,40,96,689 doses of vaccine have been administered, according to an interim report up to 8:00 p.m.

These include 89,74,122 healthcare workers (HCP) who have taken the first dose and 54,48,206 HCP who have taken the second dose, 98,09,525 first-line workers (PDA) who have received the first dose and 45,41,636 PDA that have taken taken the second dose.

In addition, the first and second doses have been administered to 2,59,55,762 and 5,20,339 beneficiaries older than 45 to 59 years respectively, while 3,74,95,435 and 13,51,664 people older than 60 years have taken the first and second dose. dose respectively.

“A total of 34,73,083 doses of vaccine were administered until 8 pm on Thursday, the eighty-third day of the Covid19 vaccination nationwide. Of which 30,81,621 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 3,91,462 beneficiaries received the second the interim report, “the ministry said, adding that the final reports of the day would be completed late at night.

The nationwide vaccination campaign was launched on January 16 with healthcare workers receiving the vaccine and vaccination of frontline workers began on February 2.

The next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination began on March 1 for people over the age of 60 and for people aged 45 and over with specific comorbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people over the age of 45 as of April 1.

