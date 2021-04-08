India Top Headlines

Covid: With 685 deaths, India has the highest number of daily victims in 5 months | India News

India recorded another spike in daily Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row on Wednesday, even as active cases passed the nine lakh mark, just one day after crossing eight lakhs on Tuesday. There was also a rapid increase in deaths with 685 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the highest since November 4 when 713 victims were recorded.

The country reported the highest case count in its history at 1,26,789, crossing the 1.25 lakh mark for the first time. Active cases saw the steepest increase in a single day, at 67,439, bringing the number to 9,10,319. Almost three lakh of active cases have been added to the count in the last week alone, signifying the alarming spread of the virus.

Maharashtra and three other states, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, recorded their record of cases in a single day since the pandemic broke out.

Maharashtra’s count was close to 60,000 (59,907 cases), accounting for 47% of the country’s fresh infections. Active cases in Maharashtra crossed the five lakh mark on Wednesday, accounting for 56% of the number of active cases in the country.

Chhattisgarh reported 10,310 cases, making it the only state after Maharashtra to cross the 10,000 mark in daily count during the second wave of the pandemic, while Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat recorded 4,043 and 3,575 cases, respectively.

Maharashtra continued to top the list of states in daily deaths, recording 322 deaths, the highest in nearly six months. Punjab also continued to record a large death toll with 62 deaths, followed by Chhattisgarh (53 deaths), Uttar Pradesh (40), Karnataka (35), Gujarat (22) and Delhi (20).

Deaths have risen significantly in many states during the first week of April compared to the first week of March. For example, Rajasthan saw a nearly five-fold increase in deaths during this period.

