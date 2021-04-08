Chhattisgarh Ambush: Maoists Free Kidnapped CRPF Command, Sources Say | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Maoists released CRPF CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh on Thursday, who was taken captive after a deadly ambush in Bastar of Chhattisgarh on April 3, police sources said.Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, a commando of the 210th CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) battalion, an elite unit of the CRPF, had disappeared after the fierce shooting with the Maoists.Up to 22 CRPF staff members lost their lives in the ambush, while several Maoists were also killed.Previously, the Chhattisgarh police had said that there had been “positive progress” in their efforts to secure the release of Manhas.

The wife of the CRPF soldier, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, participates in a protest demanding the safe return of her husband, in Jammu. (AP)

On Tuesday, the outlaw (Maoist) PCI had issued a statement in Hindi saying that its cadres had kidnapped Manhas from the ambush site and demanded that the Chhattisgarh government appoint interlocutors to ensure his safe release.

Manhas was part of a squad that had gone on an anti-Naxalite operation in the jungles of the Bijapur and Sukma border on the night of April 2, hours before the deadly ambush.