Central Force Personnel Must Go With Officials To Obtain Votes From Sick People: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | India News

CALCUTTA: West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday urged the Election Commission to delegate central force personnel to accompany election officials to the home of elderly or disabled people to obtain their votes, to prevent possible attempts by the “ruling party” to manipulate the vote.

The Election Commission has established provisions for voting by postal ballot for citizens over 80 and people with disabilities from the comfort of their homes.

In a letter to Sudeep Jain, the deputy election commissioner in charge of the state, Chowdhury, also the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, said that the election panel’s decision to delegate an unarmed civic volunteer should be changed.

“The Electoral Commission has decided to allow disabled people and sick elderly people to cast their vote from their homes instead of attending the polling station. It has been known that it has been decided to escort the official by unarmed civic volunteers while on his way to receive the casting of votes from the respective houses of disabled people.

“A serious fear arose in my mind that there will be manipulation in the casting of votes by disabled people. Members of the ruling party will dominate the will of disabled voters and vote for the candidates of the ruling party frustrating the wise desire to the Electoral Commission “. the letter read.

To ensure a fair vote, two or more central force personnel must accompany officials who go to the homes of sick people to obtain their votes, Chowdhury said.

In the state assembly election, the BJP is trying to dethrone the Trinamool Congress while the party led by Mamata Banerjee seeks to return to power for the third time in a row. Three of the eight phases of voting have been completed in the state.

