CBI will now expose extortion fraud: Devendra Fadnavis on SC ruling | India News

NAGPUR: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that with the Supreme Court rejecting the statement of former Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh against the Mumbai high court order, the CBI will now investigate and expose the “fraud of extortion “.

In a setback for the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray and former Minister Deshmukh, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed their pleas challenging the Bombay high court order leading an IWC investigation into allegations of corruption and targeted misconduct. against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir. Singh.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said: “The Bombay High Court had said very clearly that the allegations are such that the minister is under suspicion and that this is a high-profile case that should be investigated by the IWC.”

“It made no sense for him (Deshmukh) to go to the SC, but he addressed it anyway and the higher court’s decision has given an adequate response to the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), who were commenting on this issue.” he said.

“After the decision, the CBI will investigate this case and expose this extortion fraud,” he added.

Singh, in his guilty plea filed on March 25, had requested a CBI investigation against Deshmukh who, according to him, had asked police officers, including suspended police officer Sachin Waze, to extort 100 million rupees from bars and restaurants. Deshmukh has denied wrongdoing.

