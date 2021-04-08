India Top Headlines

Army Chief General Naravane departs for Bangladesh on a five-day visit | India News

NEW DELHI: Army Chief of Staff Gen. MM Naravane left Bangladesh on Thursday for a five-day visit to further expand cooperation and coordination between the two countries on a number of strategic issues.

The visit comes less than two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to the neighboring country.

On Thursday, General Naravane will pay tribute to the fallen heroes of Bangladesh’s liberation war and will be followed by individual meetings with the three service chiefs, authorities said.

The army chief will also interact with the Bangladeshi Foreign Minister on April 11.

“This April 8-12 visit will further deepen the bilateral relations between the two armies and act as a catalyst for closer coordination and cooperation between the two countries on a number of strategic issues,” said Army spokesman Col. They love Anand.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Reflecting their close ties, India is also organizing a series of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Around 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered to the joint forces of the Indian Army and the “Mukti Bahini” on December 16, 1971 which paved the way for the birth of Bangladesh.

Colonel Anand said that General Naravane is also scheduled to interact with the commanders of the forces of the UN peacekeeping missions and the deputy director of operations of the Royal Bhutan Army on April 12.

He will also attend the closing ceremony of exercise ‘Shantir Ogrosena’, a multilateral counterterrorism exercise ordered by the UN from April 4-12. In addition to the armies of Bangladesh and India, the exercise has the participation of Bhutan and Sri Lanka along with observers from the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

The Army Chief of Staff is also scheduled to interact with members of the Bangladesh Peace Support and Training Operations Institute (BIPSOT), the Army spokesman said.

He said General Naravane will also attend a seminar on UN peace support operations and give a keynote address on “the changing nature of global conflicts: the role of UN peacekeepers.”

The army chief also plans to visit the Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi, where he will pay tribute to the founding father of that country.

