Amarinder Urges Modi to Liquidate Rs 937 Million Projects for Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 400th Anniversary | India News

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Prime Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve the state government’s proposal to launch various projects worth 937 million rupees, including developing Anandpur Sahib as a smart city, to deliver tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, whose 400th Prakash Purab will be held this year.

Participating virtually in the high-level national committee meeting convened by Modi to finalize the plans for the celebration of the 400th Prakash Purab, Amarinder said: “I urge Modi ji to ensure that this historic event is commemorated not only by national level but worldwide ”.

Informing the Prime Minister of the memorandum sent to the Center in this regard, Amarinder said that his government plans to duly recognize the cities and towns associated with Guru Sahib’s life in the state by improving its infrastructure. In addition to the city of Amritsar, the city of Anandpur Sahib and Baba Bakala are important in this regard, he said. In addition, he said that there are 78 towns in the state graced by the Guru.

Amarinder said that the proposal submitted by the state government includes projects for infrastructure development in and around Sri Anandpur Sahib, Amritsar and Baba Bakala; the rejuvenation of village ponds and traditional water bodies for water conservation in 78 villages in Punjab that were visited by the Guru; and the creation of the Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur School of Textile Technology and the Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Handicrafts Institute at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and Sathiala, Baba Bakala, respectively.

In addition, he requested the Prime Minister that the government release a special commemorative stamp on this occasion. He suggested that commemorative events should be held throughout the country, as well as in all Indian missions abroad, to carry the powerful message of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life.

Amarinder informed the Prime Minister that the details of the main May 1 program are being finalized, taking into account the Covid situation in the country and particularly in Punjab.

