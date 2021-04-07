World Health Day: Prime Minister Modi reiterates his commitment to support research and innovation in health | India News

India Top Headlines

#WorldHealthDay is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to maintain our… https://t.co/T3FIsfpuG3 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1617763531000

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday that World Health Day is a day to “reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy.” He also reiterated the government’s commitment to support research and innovation in healthcare.#WorldHealthDay is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy. It is also a day to reiterate our commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare, “PM Modi tweeted.He also urged to focus on fighting Covid-19 by taking all possible precautions, including wearing a mask, washing hands regularly, and following the other protocols.

“At #WorldHealthDay, let’s stay focused on fighting Covid-19 by taking all possible precautions, such as wearing a mask, washing our hands regularly, and following other protocols. At the same time, take all possible steps to increase immunity and staying fit, “he said.

Prime Minister Modi further said that the Indian government is taking numerous measures, including Ayushman Bharat and Prime Minister Janaushadhi Yojana, to ensure that people have access to affordable, high-quality health care.

“The government of India is taking numerous measures, including Ayushman Bharat and Prime Minister Janaushadhi Yojana, to ensure that people have access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. India is also carrying out the largest vaccination campaign. largest in the world to strengthen the fight against COVID-19, “he added. .

This year, World Health Day is celebrated at a time when people around the world are doing their best to contain the coronavirus.