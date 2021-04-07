With more than 30 lakh jabs a day, India becomes the fastest country to vaccinate against Covid-19 | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: In light of the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the government has been expanding the vaccination campaign nationwide with an average rate of 30,93,861 doses of vaccine administered in one day, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health on Wednesday.With more than 30 lakh of Covid-19 vaccines administered in one day, India became the fastest country in the world to vaccinate against the coronavirus on Wednesday.Altogether, 8,70,77,474 doses of vaccine have been administered through 13,32,130 sessions, according to an interim report until 7 am.

These include 89,63,724 health workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 53,94,913 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 97,36,629 first-line workers (PDAs) who have received the first dose, 43,12,826 PDA who have taken the second dose.

Furthermore, 3,53,75,953 and 10,00,787 beneficiaries older than 60 years received the 1st and 2nd doses respectively, while 2,18,60,709 and 4,31,933 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years received the 1st and 2nd doses respectively.

More than 33 lakhs of vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours

As on day 81 of the vaccination campaign (April 6), 33,37,601 doses of vaccine were administered. Of which, 30,08,087 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 41,396 sessions for the first dose and 3,29,514 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine.

More than one lakh of Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours

New daily cases from India continue to rise with 1,15,736 new cases recorded within 24 hours.

Eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have shown an increase in daily new Covid cases accounting for 80.70 percent of new cases reported in one day.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of new cases daily with 55,469. Chhattisgarh follows with 9,921, while Karnataka reported 6,150 new cases.

The daily positivity chart is on a steady slope and currently stands at 8.40 percent, the ministry said.

India’s total number of active cases has risen to 8,43,473 and now represents 6.59% of the country’s total cases. A net increase of 55,250 registered cases in the total of active cases in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh cumulatively account for 74.5% of all active cases in India. Maharashtra alone accounts for 56.17 percent of the country’s total active cases, the ministry said.

Eight states account for 84% of new deaths; 11 states reported zero deaths

Eight states account for 84.44 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the highest number of casualties (297). Punjab follows with 61 deaths a day.

A total of 630 deaths were reported within 24 hours.

Eleven states and UT have not reported any deaths from Covid-19 in a 24-hour span. These are Odisha, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Arunachal Pradesh.

India’s cumulative recoveries have risen to 1,17,92,135 with 59,856 recoveries recorded in a 24 hour span.

The center and the states hold regular review meetings

The Center is actively engaging with all UT states and governments, especially those showing an increase in new cases daily and with a large number of active cases.

The Union Minister of Health, Harsh Vardhan, had chaired on Tuesday a high-level meeting via videoconference to review the situation of Covid-19 and the progress of vaccination in 11 states and UT that are showing a large number of daily cases and high mortality from coronavirus. .

The Cabinet Secretary chaired a high-level review meeting last Friday with chief secretaries, DG Police, and health secretaries from all states / UT, with a focus on 11 states and UT that have been reporting an increase very high in daily cases and daily mortality. due to COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

The union secretary of health conducts periodic review meetings with the secretaries of all states and UT.

The Center has brought 50 high-level teams to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh to assist states in Covid control and management measures. These teams will be stationed in the states for 3-5 days.

