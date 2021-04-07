Sports

Taslima’s tweet about the cricketer draws criticism | India News

NEW DELHI: Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen outraged many social media users after a controversial tweet about England and Chennai Super Kings cricketer Moeen Ali. Its post sparked widespread condemnation from many, including Ali’s current and former teammates Jofra Archer and Ryan Sidebottom.

“If Moeen Ali wasn’t caught up in cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS,” he wrote on Monday. The English pacemaker Jofra Archer responded and wrote: “Are you okay? I don’t think you’re okay. “Several other cricketers also criticized the author.” I think you should check if you’re feeling okay !!! Maybe I’ll delete his account too, “wrote former England pacemaker Ryan Sidebottom. The internationals England’s Sam Billings and Saqib Mahmood also posted on the subject.

Nasreen later deleted the tweet and also issued some sort of clarification on Tuesday, saying his tweet was “sarcastic.” This post also drew a strong response from Archer, who pointed out that the tweet was not funny. “Sarcastic? No one laughs, not even yourself, the least you can do is delete the tweet,” Archer wrote.

Moeen Ali was a top trend in India on Tuesday with several people, including politicians and activists, tweeting in solidarity with the cricketer. Kavita Krishnan’s CPI (ML) post criticizing Nasreen sparked a war of words between the two. It is unclear why Nasreen posted the tweet.

Times of India