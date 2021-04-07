India Top Headlines

Special Court Extends NIA Custody of Sachin Waze Until April 9 | India News

NEW DELHI: The special tribunal of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Wednesday extended the pre-trial detention of suspended police officer Sachin Waze until April 9 in connection with his preliminary investigation into allegations of corruption against former Interior Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh.

The court allowed CBI to question Sachin Waze in NIA custody and ordered CBI to coordinate the times of the interrogation.

Waze was arrested on March 13 in the case of an explosives-laden van found near the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in South Mumbai on February 25 and the subsequent death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Waze is currently in the custody of the National Investigative Agency, which is investigating the case.

On Wednesday, the IWC filed an application with the NIA’s special court seeking permission to question Waze.

(With inputs from agencies)

Times of India