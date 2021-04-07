India Top Headlines

Serum Institute asks the government for 403 million dollars to boost the production of the AstraZeneca vaccine | India News

NEW DELHI: The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has applied to the government for a 30 billion rupee ($ 402.97 million) grant to increase its capacity to manufacture AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.

It is seeking the money to increase monthly production to more than 100 million doses by the end of May, the government said in a statement on Wednesday, noting that production currently hovers around 65-70 million doses a month.

The company is producing vaccine doses for dozens of mainly poorer countries, though it has supplied Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia due to AstraZeneca production problems elsewhere.

About 90% of the 86 million doses India has administered since mid-January come from the institute, with the remainder being a domestic vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, which is also struggling to boost production.

Some states in India have complained of vaccine shortages even though immunizations are currently limited to frontline workers and people over the age of 45, or 400 million of India’s 1.35 billion people.

