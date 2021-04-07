Punjab CM Orders Ban on Political Gatherings; leaders will be registered under DMA & Epidemics Act | India News
CHANDIGARH: As Covid cases continue to be high in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a “total ban” of political gatherings until April 30, saying violators, including those political leaders, will be registered under the WFD and Epidemics. Act.
The prime minister also announced the extension of the nightly curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., which has so far been imposed in 12 districts, to the entire state and reduced the number of attendees to funerals, cremations, weddings to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors. Masks have been made mandatory for all government employees while in office.
It ordered the police and district administrations to register cases against political leaders, organizers and participants in political gatherings under the DMA and the Epidemic Law, in addition to hiring the owners of the tents, who provide the infrastructure for such gatherings. He said that even the owners of the venues, who would provide space for such events, will not be saved and they too will be reserved and their places sealed for three months.
These restrictions, along with those previously imposed, which include the closure of schools and educational institutions, will remain in effect until April 30. However, there was a respite for store owners in shopping malls as the chief minister allowed 10 people per store in at any given time, contrary to the previous order not to allow more than 100 people in a store. mall at the same time. This would imply that 200 people will be allowed in a shopping center with 20 stores at any given time.
Amarinder, in his weekly review of the Covid situation, expressed concern about the high rates of positivity and mortality in the state. He said it was of concern that more than 85% of the cases in Punjab are of the UK strain, which is more contagious and virulent.
Amarinder said he had been forced to order a ban on political gatherings, as his pleas to all political parties to refrain from organizing such events had been ignored, even though the Congress party had unilaterally announced its decision to do not hold rallies or public gatherings. meetings last month.
He also said that social, cultural or sports gatherings and related functions will not be allowed until April 30. In-person public treatment will be restricted in all government offices and online and virtual modes for redressing grievances will be encouraged, he said, adding that All government employees will be required to wear a mask while attending the office.
Amarinder said that citizens should be encouraged to visit public offices only for essential services and that the departments involved should issue instructions to limit daily appointments for works such as searches, etc. He said that the operating restrictions of movie theaters to 50% of their capacity and the closure of schools and educational centers. The institutions, except the faculties of medicine and nursing, will continue until April 30.
Expressing surprise at the behavior of certain political leaders, including the Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and SADSukhbir Badal, who had been attending political rallies without following security protocols, the prime minister said such irresponsible behavior is not their business. “How are people expected to take the spread of the disease seriously if high-level political leaders behave like this?” He said.
