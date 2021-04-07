Morning walks are better for your lungs and heart than afternoon walks: study | India News
When is the best time to record daily steps? Researchers at a Mumbai hospital have found that those who walk in the morning have better lung capacity and rest heart rate than those who walk at night.
“Our lungs can absorb up to 4.5 liters of air, but most Indian lungs have a capacity of less than 2 liters due to multiple reasons, including lack of exercise,” said Dr. Ali Irani, chief from the department of physiotherapy and sports medicine. at the Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital in Mumbai, which conducted the recently compiled study on 203 people taking regular walks. Among the morning walkers, they found, the average vital capacity (the maximum volume of oxygen that the lungs can absorb) was 2,475 ml, higher than that of the night walkers at 216 ml. “The walks between 5 in the morning and 6 in the morning have been shown to develop the highest vital capacity among people,” added Dr. Irani.
Peak Expiratory Flow Rate (PEFR, Peak Exhalation Rate) also improves among morning walkers. In the study, the average PEFR for morning walkers, at 313 liters per minute, was higher than that for night walkers, 216 liters per minute. Similarly, resting heart rate (the number of times the heart beats in one minute) was lower for those who walked in the morning, at 65-70, than for those who walked at night, at 85.
Among the reasons why the morning seems to be a better time for vital capacity and PEFR are the effects of temperature and ozone, the study found. Lower levels of both in the morning help better lung function. Also, walking in the morning seems to improve the oxygen carrying capacity of the blood, activating cells and boosting metabolism with better blood circulation and carrying blood to the peripheral nerves.
However, the graph is reversed when it comes to blood pressure. While the morning walkers had a mean systolic blood pressure of 136 mmHg, the night walkers had 124 mmHg. The mean diastolic BP of night walkers is 79 mmHg lower than that of morning walkers, 89 mmHg. This, the study attributed to the majority of respondents taking their blood pressure medications after their morning walks.
Among those who participated in the study, those with hypertension preferred to walk at night and those with diabetes chose the mornings. In the morning, scientists had previously discovered that levels of cortisol, a hormone that reduces the action of insulin, are high and prevent glucose levels from falling. Also, avoid the insulin spike part of the day for diabetics.
