Moms in jail, warning signs about children’s data | India News

NEW DELHI: A new report from the National Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights focusing on the state of education and other developmental needs of the children of female prisoners notes with concern the “negligence” of prison officials in certain places to keep adequate and up-to-date data on such children living in child care institutions.

The NCPCR study in 2019-20 covered eight prisons, 20 children’s homes, and four shelters in four states: UP, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh. A pilot study was also conducted in Delhi.

“It was observed in the Byculla prison that the children registered in the home / shelter were not found in the home described in the main document presented by the prison authority. They have already been transferred to other ICCs and the list was never revised. Likewise, the prison authorities of Bihar were not aware that the children of the inmates older than six years lived outside the prison with their siblings without the supervision of the elders or guardians, ”the report highlights.

While conducting the pilot study in Delhi, where they covered Tihar and Mandoli prisons, the commission found loopholes in the existing prison management system. The report notes that there were cases of children being placed in shelters without proper orders from the child welfare committee, the district authorities or the social welfare department.

The NCPCR in their recommendations to the IG (Prisons) says that they must ensure that the children of female prisoners are only admitted to the CCI by order of the CWC. The commission also recommends reviewing the list of children living in protective custody of state-run or run children’s homes and shelters. The head of NCPCR, Priyank Kanoongo, stated that “the prison authorities are obliged to provide education and other facilities according to the law and the prison manuals must be modified accordingly.”

NCPCR also shared a specific case in which two children with cerebral palsy from a female prisoner were housed in a home in Pune that does not cater for their special needs. Nor have they enrolled in schools. On March 31, NCPCR wrote to Pune DM to move them to a home exclusively for children with special needs. You have requested a report in 10 days.

The report also highlights that, although SC guidelines state that all children of an inmate should be able to meet with the mother once a week, most of the children’s homes and shelters covered during the study have highlighted that visits are irregular. Some child care institutions host the meetings periodically ranging from once a month to once every three months and at festivals.

Times View: Every convict has certain inalienable human rights. Furthermore, let us not forget that the child also has the right to see his mother imprisoned. Supreme Court guidelines must be followed to ensure a more humane prison system.

Times of India