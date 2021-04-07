India Top Headlines

India Tries to Counter China’s Huge Cyber ​​Attack Capability: CDS | India News

NEW DELHI: India is taking some steps to counter China’s ability to launch devastating cyberattacks through risk mitigation strategies, building firewalls and recovery systems, as well as integrating cybersecurity resources from the Army, the Navy and IAF, General Bipin Rawat said Wednesday.

The defense chief of staff also indicated that India is also working on “offensive” cyber capabilities, but acknowledged that it is far behind China in this domain of warfare as of now.

“The greatest military differential lies in the field of cybernetics. We know that China is capable of launching cyber attacks on us and that it can disrupt a large number of our systems, “Gen Rawat said, speaking on” Shaping the armed forces to meet probable current and future challenges “at the International Vivekananda Foundation here. .

“What we are trying to do is guarantee cyber defense. Therefore, we have created a three-service Cyber ​​Defense Agency, and each service also has its own cyber agency, to ensure that even if we suffer a cyber attack, the downtime and the effect do not last long, “he said.

The ability to overcome a cyberattack relatively unscathed is being addressed “in a very serious way” within the country, even as India is also seeking “some support” from Western countries to overcome this deficiency, he said.

When asked about “offensive” cyber capabilities, Gen Rawat said: “We prefer to keep quiet about that. But rest assured that we are somewhere. We wouldn’t like to talk about it. ”

Experts say that India needs a full Cyber ​​Command for a full spectrum war, like the US and some other countries, because China has assiduously developed cyber weapons to degrade or destroy an adversary’s military assets and strategic networks, as well as energy, banking, transportation and communications networks.

While India has a strong civilian information technology sector, cyber warfare capabilities have been ignored for far too long. The cyber domain has quickly become the fifth dimension of war after land, sea, air, and space.

Gen Rawat, for his part, said that the integration of civilian and military technology efforts was the way forward towards self-reliance. India should develop “a whole nation approach” to national security by incorporating new technologies and integrating resources within the armed forces, as well as with outside civilian infrastructure.

The defense budget “hiring envelope” makes it imperative to create dual-use infrastructure through civil-military merger. India, for example, should examine the feasibility of integrating civilian and military airports to strengthen aviation security, airspace management and combat support capabilities, he said.

Similarly, civil satellites for remote sensing, reconnaissance, communications, and navigation must also have military encryption built in. The construction of communication towers and electrical infrastructure, as well as railroads, highways, bridges and tunnels in the border states must also be carried out with specifications that facilitate the use by the armed forces, he said.

Reference page