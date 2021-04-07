India Top Headlines

Hours Before Survey, EVMs Found In TMC Man’s Home | India News

HOWRAH: The Election Commission on Tuesday suspended three election officials and a police officer and removed three house guards after three EVMs and four VVPATs were recovered from the home of a local Trinamool Congressional official on Uluberia North in Howrah, hours before go to the polls.

Local residents raised the alarm after they saw the EVM and VVPAT being brought to Gautam Ghosh’s home in Tulsiberia around 2.30 am They gheraoed the place and launched an agitation. Local police rushed to the scene and had to launch a lathicharge charge to disperse the mob.

Suspended sector officer Tapan Sarkar has said, in his defense, that an assistant sector officer, who is a relative of Ghosh, had suggested that they go to his house to sleep at night after the central forces failed to open the cabin, they were late. At night. He claimed that he did not know about Ghosh’s TMC connections. BJP has claimed an ulterior motive.

BJP North Uluberia candidate Chiran Bera said he rushed to the venue after receiving the news. “Residents told me that a car arrived in Tulsiberia around 2.30 am. Its occupants brought EVM into the house. When I arrived, I found EVM and VVPAT at Ghosh’s house, which is with TMC. I have filed a complaint with EC, ”he said.

