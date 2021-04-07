India Top Headlines

Covid-19: The government allows vaccination in the workplace from April 11 | India News

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health has allowed workplaces in both the public and private sectors to host vaccination sessions for their employees beginning April 11, in an effort to speed up exercise amidst an increase in infections.

However, only employees 45 and older can be vaccinated, and outsiders, including eligible family members, cannot be vaccinated in such a session at workplaces. The measure aims to make the vaccination campaign more “citizen-centric”, as a substantial proportion of the population aged 45 and over is working in the organized sector of the economy.

The Ministry of Health has also issued guidelines to support states / UTs to help organize these sessions.

Covid-19 sessions can be organized in workplaces that have around 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries, by tagging these workplaces with an existing covid vaccination center, ”said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan , in a letter to all states and UT.

The sessions will still require beneficiaries to register on the Co-Win portal prior to vaccination, and the workplace administration will designate one of its senior staff members to be the nodal officer for coordination with the authorities of the district health or private Covid vaccination centers (CVCs) and support vaccination activities.

The facility for on-site registration will also be available, but only for workplace employees. “The schedule for the vaccination session can be made 15 days in advance and the workplace can be notified to ensure maximum attendance on the day of vaccination. However, in most workplaces, the vaccination schedule can be completed in less than 15 days, ”the guidelines stated.

“CVC workplace personnel involved in Covid-19 vaccination will follow existing standard operating procedures for vaccination and will report adverse events after vaccination,” he added.

