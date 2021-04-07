Covid-19: Government Calls on Drug Manufacturers to Increase Production of Remdesivir to Full Capacity | India News
NEW DELHI: The government it said on Wednesday that all seven Remdesivir manufacturers in the country have been asked to increase production to full capacity by next week.
Management comes against reports of critical drug shortages.
Remdesivir is considered a key antiviral drug in the fight against COVID-19, especially in adult patients with serious complications.
“There are seven players producing Remdesivir. I have asked all players to increase production to full capacity next week. The API of the drug is manufactured in India, so there will be no problem,” said Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemistry. and fertilizers, he told PTI.
Mandaviya said that these seven manufacturers (Mylan, Hetero, Jubiliant Life Sciences, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, Zydus Cadila and Sun Pharma) have a monthly vial production capacity of 31.60 lakh.
Letters have been sent to all these drug manufacturers to increase production, he added.
Of the 31.60 lakh vials, Hetero produces 10.50 lakh vials per month, Cipla makes 6.20 lakh vials, Zydus Cadila produces 5 lakh vials and Mylan produces 4 lakh vials, Mandaviya said.
The remaining pharmaceutical companies produce vials in the range of 1 lakh and 2.5 lakh per month, he added.
The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to procure Remdesivir injections so that they can be provided at no cost for the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients from the economically weaker sections.
